21-year-old died after jump off Wagon Creek Bridge at Lake Siskiyou

A 21-year-old man died Friday after jumping from Wagon Creek Bridge into Lake Siskiyou.

Aurdie Murphy of Teachy, North Carolina jumped from the bridge just before 7 p.m., said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue, and did not resurface. Deputies, as well as members of the Siskiyou County Dive Team, responded and searched the general area, but due to poor lighting conditions and because no one had seen Murphy surface, the search was postponed until Saturday morning.

Bridge jumping outlawed

On August 21, the Dive Team located Murphy submerged in about 43 feet of water below the Wagon Creek Bridge, said LaRue.

Jumping from the bridge is not allowed, per a Siskiyou County ordinance that was put in place in 2013. The ordinance forbids people from jumping or swinging off the footbridge as well as other activities such as discharging fireworks, barbecuing, obstructing foot traffic and having unleashed animals in the area.

Murphy’s family has been notified of his death, and the cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology screening, LaRue said.

