Here are all the new faces at Sisson, Mount Shasta Elementary School
Skye Kinkade
Mount Shasta Herald
When Mount Shasta Elementary School and Sisson welcomed students back to campus on Monday, it was without a few longtime teachers and with the addition of new faces.
Cheryl Hansen Pigoni, Valerie Collord, Robyn Stokes and Mike Savarese, with combined experience of more than 100 years of teaching, have all retired.
New staff include:
- Michelle Archer is a new school counselor who will work alongside Melisa Jessee. This is her fourth year as a counselor in a school setting. She spent three years at Evergreen Elementary School in Yreka.
- Paul Stallard is a new fifth grade teacher. This is his third year teaching. He came to Mount Shasta from Sacramento.
- Lindsey Nemec is the new eighth grade English and social studies teacher. This is her 16th year teaching; most recently, Nemec taught at Yreka Northern United Siskiyou Charter School (formerly Mattole).
- Danielle Barr is teaching second grade at Mount Shasta Elementary School, along side her mom, Marni Posl, who retired but came back to teach 3rd grade this year.