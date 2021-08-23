Southbound Summit, Truck Village Drive exit to be closed for several weeks

Drivers should plan ahead if they are driving through Weed on Interstate 5 tonight, while the next stage of construction on the Black Butte Overhead Project begins.

During this time, traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge in order to remove the old bridge, said Caltrans District 2 in a press release.

The contractor will be striping and shifting barriers Monday night which could extend into Tuesday morning, Caltrans said. As a result, southbound traffic will temporarily be one lane only. Once set up is complete, southbound traffic will be opened up to two lanes and will remain that way throughout this stage of construction.

Beginning Monday night, Caltrans said, Summit Drive/Truck Village Dr. southbound offramp (Exit 743) will be closed for up to 30 days. The 55 mile per hour speed limit will continue to be in effect.

The Black Butte Overhead Bridge Replacement project is replacing the existing southbound Black Butte Overhead Bridge on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County near Weed from 0.1 miles south of the Deetz Road undercrossing to 0.6 miles north of the Black Butte Overhead. The new bridge will be on a new alignment and will be adjacent to the existing structure in the median, Caltrans said.

The existing bridge was constructed in 1949 and was overdue for replacement, according to Caltrans. It was constructed using steel girders, which over the years have begun to fatigue. The concrete foundation also showed signs of cracking in the supports.

If it was not replaced, Caltrans said, the combined declining conditions of this bridge would require load rating reductions that will not meet the needs of the I-5 corridor in the future.