Weed physical therapist arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of patients

A Weed physical therapist was indicted by a Siskiyou County Grand Jury last week and arrested on suspicion of abusing patients.

Paul Henry Zwetsloot, 54, of Weed, was arrested Aug. 18 and booked into Siskiyou County Jail on a warrant for one count of each of these felonies, according to the indictment:

Sexual penetration of an unconscious person by fraudulent representation

Sexual battery by fraudulent representation

Attempt sexual battery by fraudulent representation

Rape of unconscious person by fraudulent representation

Zwetsloot was held on $100,000 bail and after posting surety, was released about four hours later, according to Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.

A reporter with the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers contacted Zwetsloot for comment, with no response.

More:Siskiyou DA: Six victims accuse Mount Shasta Bed and Breakfast owner of sexual assault

The counts stem from the accusations of two women, both 52, according to the indictment document. The alleged incidents occurred in the summer of 2019 and between August 2015 and March 2016.

Normally, cases start by filing a complaint in court, which merely begins a lawsuit, explained Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus. The charges against Zwetsloot, however, are the result of a grand jury investigation and required live testimony.

"The law allows a district attorney to call for a grand jury," Andrus said. "There are many reasons we may use a grand jury but it is generally to conduct investigations that may lead to charges."

Zwetsloot's arraignment has been set for Wednesday, Sept. 8, according to the Siskiyou County Superior Court website.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Jared Klomparens at the Weed Police Department.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.