Siskiyou County COVID-19 vaccines: 39% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Siskiyou County has administered more than 35,459 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Aug. 23, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

That's up 1.16% from the previous week's tally of 35,052 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Siskiyou County, 39% of people living in Siskiyou County are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 23. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

California reported 4,251,704 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in California as of Aug. 23 are Marin County (74%), San Francisco County (72%), Santa Clara County (72%), San Mateo County (70%) and Contra Costa County (68%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Siskiyou County as of Aug. 23:

How many people in Siskiyou County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

45% of people in Siskiyou County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 19,613 people

39% of people in Siskiyou County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 16,761 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in California have been vaccinated so far?

69% of people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 26,844,943 people

56% of people in California are fully vaccinated, for a total of 21,740,639 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.