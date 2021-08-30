'Fun in the Sun for 21' was hit with Rollin' Weed car show, bocce and horseshoe tournaments

Shareen Strauss

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

Weed's Bel Air Park was alive with activities throughout the weekend with "Fun in the Sun for 21!" The event replaced the Weed's Carnevale, which was canceled in July due to the Lava Fire.

Saturday started off with the Farmers' Market and the Weed Peace Officer Association hosting a Free Swim day at the Bel Air Pool. Under the trees on the grass for the first time was a nice change for the Rollin-in Weed Car Show instead of on the streets on such a warm and smoky day. The Bocce Ball and Horseshoe tournaments were a big draw, as well as live music by Pangia from Mount Shasta, John Abbott, and Jimmy Limo and belly dancing performances by Xandria and Julie from the Montague area.

In the horseshoe tournament, "nobody's too good," said Gail Trumble. "They all beat each other at one time or another. They play together Wednesday nights and on Sunday afternoons in the park." At the end of the day, Michelle Chandler placed first, John Snyder placed secnd, and Cleo Toms placed third in the tournament.

The Bocce Ball competition of two-person teams made up of 16 women's teams and 17 men teams continued on Sunday with Adam Zwanzinger and Jared Brown placing first, Scott and Andrew Tavalero placing secnd in the men's. Debbie Moser and Veronica Rivera placed first and Nancy Miller and Vicki Newtson placing secnd in the women's. The winning teams received cash prizes. Each player gets four tries to roll their ball closest to the little white ball called "botching."

There were more than 50 teams in the corn hole tournament. "The Outlaws," which consisted of Brian and Clint from Red Bluff placed first, secnd Place went to "Cheech and Chong," Chao and Randy of Redding, and third Place went to "The Shermanators," a father/daughter team, Rich and Rikki, from Redding.

"The Rollin-in Weed Car and Bike Show is one of our best shows," said Weed Chamber of Commerce representative. "We had 39 pre-registered and that doubled on the morning of the show. Not only did we have cars from all over Siskiyou County, but car clubs from Klamath Falls, and people as far as Palm Springs, Crescent City, and Needles, Nevada."

Rollin Weed Car Show winners

Best in Show went to Fed Broadbent of Mount Shasta's 1936 Ford Model "67."

Most Unique was won by Bob and Adele Delgato of Weed with their 1931 Briggs and People's Choice Award went to Joshua James from Sacramento and his 1935 Chrysler New Yorker that he said he found in the desert of Palm Springs and spent two years rebuilding.

Other winners included Marvin Tolbert's 1929 Ford Model A Sedan, Jerry Mcling's 1929 Ford Model A Tudor, Cliff Schoedl's 1948 Chevy Stylemaster, Gene Skeen's 1940 Chevy, Richard Gabrielson's 1955 Pontiac Safari, John and Sandy Silva's 1956 Chevy Belaire, Evie and Bob Walthers' 1969 Camaro Rs SS, Joyce Fleisch's 1968 Chevy Chevelle, John Short's 1970 Chevy Chevelle, and Charles Skeen Jr.'s 1971 Chevy Chevelle.