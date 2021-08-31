Forward progress stopped on quarter acre vegetation fire near College of the Siskiyous in Weed

Update, 1:15 p.m. – Forward progress stopped

Forward progress of the College Incident has been stopped, according to scanner traffic. Aircraft response has been canceled.

Update, 1:05 p.m. – 'Slow rate of speed'

A vegetation fire near College of the Siskiyous in Weed is about a quarter acre, according to firefighters on the scene Tuesday afternoon. It's burning "with a slow rate of speed" in manzanita and timber, according to scanner traffic.

Aircraft is being dispatched to the scene of what's being called the College Incident.

Original story

Fire crews from around Siskiyou County are being called to a vegetation fire west of the City of Weed behind College of the Siskiyous on College Avenue, according to emergency scanner traffic.

There have been two reports of smoke, emergency dispatchers said.

First responders at the scene said the smoke appears to be coming from behind the college's fire tower, used for firefighter training.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.