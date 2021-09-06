Medicine Lake residents ordered to evacuate due to fast-moving Antelope spot fire

Residents in the Medicine Lake area have been ordered to evacuate immediately due to a fast moving spot fire that came from the Antelope Fire Monday afternoon.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office issued the order at about 12:30 p.m. The lightning-caused Antelope Fire has been burning since Aug. 1 and has burned more than 71,500 acres as of Monday afternoon. The fire is 83% contained, according to Inciweb.

The order comes a day after protective wraps were removed from the Mt. Hoffman Lookout in the Medicine Lake area.

The Antelope Fire spot went over containment lines about 1.5 miles west of Forest Road 15. Firefighters and aircraft are responding.

The evacuation order is "a precautionary measure," according to the U.S. Forest Service.

For the most current and accurate evacuation information for Siskiyou County, go to https://www.211disasterupdate.com/2021-siskiyou-fires. Residents should stay alert for changes in evacuation status and sign up for emergency alerts using CodeRED at: https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/emergencyservices/page/codered-emergency-alert.