Dunsmuir City Manager Todd Juhasz to make the move to Mount Shasta

Shareen Strauss and Skye Kinkade

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

Although the contract has yet to be signed, Dunsmuir City Manager Todd Juhasz has been tapped to replace Bruce Pope, who retired as Mount Shasta's city manager in July.

Juhasz, who was hired as Dunsmuir's city manager two years ago, declined to comment at this time, although Dunsmuir city council members have acknowledged that he accepted Mount Shasta's offer.

The hire could be made official at the Mount Shasta City Council's next meeting on Sept. 27; Monday's meeting has been canceled.

"Two years ago Dunsmuir took a chance in hiring Juhasz who, while (having) many years in public service, had no experience as city manager. We were very pleased to be able to see him grow into the role since, and we deeply appreciate his increasing competence in running the day-to-day activities of our city and also focusing on achieving city council's long term goals," said Dunsmuir Mayor Matthew Bryan, adding he was surprised by the news.

Since Pope's exit, Mount Shasta's finance director Muriel Howarth Terrell has been the city's interim manager.

Dunsmuir councilor Juliana Lucchesi said she is "disappointed" that Dunsmuir didn't get more time with Juhasz "to see some important projects through, like the Mossbrae Trail. But we have to keep moving forward for the good of the community. I hope that transition will be smooth and keep our momentum going. I wish Todd luck for his next adventure in Mt. Shasta."