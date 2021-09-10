Highway 97 near Weed closed due to mudslide

A mudslide has closed Highway 97 in the Weed area Friday early morning, according to Caltrans District 2, from approximately four miles north of Weed at Big Springs Rd. to about eight miles south of Grass Lake, at A-12.

According to emergency scanner traffic, the slide is about sixty yards wide and a foot deep, caused by mudflow from the Whitney Glacier and rainfall overnight.

According to the California Highway Patrol's incident management page, three semi trucks and a car were temporarily stuck in the slide, but there were no injuries.