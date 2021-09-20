'Charlie's Angels' in McCloud raise funds to assist fire chief Charlie Miller purchase vehicle

Shareen Strauss

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

A mother and daughter team from McCloud recently took matters into their own hands and raised $10,000 for the McCloud Fire Department to purchase a 2008 Chevy Tahoe to use an an administrative vehicle.

Sarah Kidd and Shannon Reyna began their fundraising quest after a special board meeting on Aug. 26 to help McCloud Fire Department Chief Charlie Miller, calling them selves "Charlie's Angels."

The women started by making up a flyer to circulate around their neighborhood and each put $1,000 toward the vehicle, which was for sale for $7,500.

By the end of the first day, they raised $4,500. The next day they posted flyers at all the stores around McCloud.

From bags of coins to written checks, more than 40 people donated what they could – from $30 to $1,000 – and by the end of the week, they raised $10,000.

"Community members can take action themselves when there is a good cause," said Kidd. "(McCloud Fire Chief Charlie Miller) inspired us with his practical vision during that meeting. He is a godsend to McCloud. It offered people to take action to support our fire department."

Miller's strategic plan is to use the SUV as an administrative vehicle responding to local and out of the area major incidents, which will create revenue. This SUV, already equipped with radios, emergency lights, and sirens, can generate $205 per day responding to incidents, Miller said.

"It is amazing how much these extra vehicles can make covering other incidents," said Kidd.

Encouraged by the success of their fundraising project, Kidd and Reyna want to continue their efforts to support the McCloud Volunteer Fire Department. Calling themselves "Charlie's Angels," their next project is to help people in the community get their houses up to fire standard.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.