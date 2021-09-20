Safe trail to Mossbrae Falls is on the horizon in Dunsmuir

Shareen Strauss

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

After years of work to make it happen, a safe trail to Mossbrae Falls is finally on the horizon, after Union Pacific Railroad accepted engineering plans.

The Dunsmuir City Council has been working with landscape architect Tom Hesseldenz and board members from the Mt. Shasta Trail Association to make the trail a reality. Currently, the best way to get to the waterfall is on private property along active railroad tracks.

Over the past 10 years, two people have been injured by trains while walking on the tracks to get to the popular falls.

Considered one of the most beautiful natural features in the northern part of the state, Mossbrae Falls spans about 300 feet. The falls seem to gush straight out of a lush, green hillside, providing a spectacular, cascading display for visitors.

At Dunsmuir's City City Council meeting last week, mayor Matthew Bryan announced that Union Pacific has accepted the engineering plans. UP officials and personnel from the Benesh Engineering Company will soon be visiting the site of the future trail, which is planned to begin at Hedgecreek Falls, which is in the Dunsmuir city limits.

The difficulty in creating a trail to Mossbrae Falls is that the property along the creek around the site is privately owned by the St. Germain Foundation on one side, and Union Pacific on the other.

Over the years, Hesseldenz has tried to negotiate with the property owners to create a safe trail. He and others have invested their own money through the years to work toward this goal.

With a $10,000 grant from Union Pacific and a private donation, the Mt. Shasta Trails Association is working with the City of Dunsmuir to have the route flagged. The land will be surveyed and appraised, and the trail to Hedge Creek Falls will be upgraded.

The next task will be to negotiate a lease agreement with the railroad to maintain and use the trail.