Siskiyou County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 42% of people fully vaccinated

Siskiyou County has administered more than 38,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Oct. 4, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

That's up 1.27% from the previous week's tally of 38,256 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Siskiyou County, 42% of people living in Siskiyou County are fully vaccinated as of Oct. 4. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

California reported 4,746,601 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in California as of Oct. 4 are Marin County (77%), San Francisco County (76%), Santa Clara County (75%), San Mateo County (73%) and Contra Costa County (72%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Siskiyou County as of Oct. 4:

How many people in Siskiyou County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

48% of people in Siskiyou County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 20,935 people

42% of people in Siskiyou County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 18,234 people

How many people in California have been vaccinated so far?

73% of people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 28,512,116 people

60% of people in California are fully vaccinated, for a total of 23,457,400 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.