New Starbucks in Mount Shasta under heavy renovations. Here's when it's eyeing opening

It could be Thanksgiving before Starbucks opens its doors in downtown Mount Shasta.

That’s because the building in the former KFC and Taco Bell building, across from Rite Aid, has to undergo heavy renovation before indoor work can begin in earnest and doors open.

The building will keep its shape, but will have a “brand new” look, said Darren Dickerhoof, whose real estate brokerage company Dickerhoof Properties in Corvallis, Oregon, owns the Lake Street building and nearby shopping center.

Starbucks is renting the building at 301 W. Lake St., which was covered with graffiti and sat empty since late 2019.

The work required to give the grounds Starbuck’s signature look and make changes requested by the city pushed the opening into November or possibly December — past the original October opening planned.

“There were some structural engineering issues (that delayed things),” Dickerhoof said. We just got the permits in the past 10 days.

An expanded drive-thru and outdoor seating

Now it’s a race to finish the outdoors before temperatures drop below freezing.

Workers have been on the site “day and night” to get the facility ready, according to Mount Shasta Visitor Center spokeswoman Angelica Miller.

“We tore up a lot of the asphalt,” Dickerhoof said. “We can’t do the paving in below-freezing temperatures, so it has to be done now.”

Planning commissioners voiced concerns at the February planning meeting that drive-thru traffic could back up onto Lake Street. Exterior changes now in progress include expansions to the drive-thru that will allow more cars to line up for their beverages and other menu items.

Workers also removed several parking spaces to make way for outdoor seating. When the coffeehouse opens, several umbrella tables will accommodate around 12 to 15 outdoor diners on the patio, Dickerhoof said.

A new kind of tree and same Starbucks style

One condition made by the city was to plant new trees along the street and replace the ones on the property. These require installing an irrigation system — again before temperatures drop, he said.

A question raised by the public at the Mount Shasta Planning Commission’s meeting last spring was: Why do the sweetgum trees have to go?

Sweetgum trees, also called liquid amber, have roots that spread out and tear up sidewalks and streets, Dickerhoof said.

They also drop hard spikey balls all over the pavement.

The new trees will have a downward root system.

Construction on the interior begins after exterior work is finished. The look will be signature Starbucks: A lot of windows and high ceilings. “(It will have) kind of an open feeling inside,” Dickerhoof said. “It should be cool.”

Indoor seating will accommodate at least 20 customers, he said.

'We get more visitors'

In spring, former City Planner Juliana Lucchesi and Mount Shasta City Finance Director Muriel Howarth Terrell reported the Starbucks could bring in an additional $10,000 to $20,000 into the community each year.

Once complete, the new Starbucks could employ as many as 25 full- and part-time workers.

Starbucks has other locations in Yreka and Weed.

"If you look at the store in Weed, we will outpace their location because we get more visitors than they do," Lucchesi said in February.

Dickerhoof said he thinks putting a Starbucks in front of his shopping center will add to the look of the property.

The shopping mall itself is also destined for a face-lift sometime in the next two years, he said. The look will be more like a Craftsman-style building.

