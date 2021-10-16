McCloud's Apple Harvest Festival continues its yummy tradition

Shareen Strauss

Under perfect skies, among the colorful trees changing into fall colors, people came from all over to the picturesque town of McCloud to enjoy the 6th Annual Apple Harvest Festival on Oct. 9.

This family-friendly event celebrated the goodness of the harvest with fresh apples and pumpkins, homemade apple pies and cider, live music, and vendors who filled the street in downtown McCloud.

Among the festivities, there was a quilt show, a free children's craft booth, lots of food, a pie-baking contest, horse and carriage rides, and a unique arts and crafts to buy.

The daylong Saturday festival was a hit, with the McCloud Chamber selling out of 109 homemade pies, all of its apples, and apple cider that was made on the spot. Children took home all the pumpkins in the pumpkin patch.

Out of 15 contestants, Janella Acord of Mount Shasta won the apple pie baking contest. The Shasta Lily Quilt Guild hosted a show and sold almost all their quilts. Jamie Bridwell of Yreka bought the last two handmade wagon benches for a steal.

"The apple cobbler was complementary to the company and the fresh air here in McCloud. I am blessed to become a new resident here. They have so many great festivals and activities here. I am looking forward to my new country life and be a part of all this," Lisa Roach said.

Shirley Hudson of Anderson came with her family for the day.

"I cannot believe how many people that are here from the Anderson/Redding area that I know. My kids got their faces painted, made art at the Siskiyou County Arts Council booth called Scraps Art Cart where they painted on records and made apple stamps," Hudson said. "They got to run around in the pumpkin patch, ride on the horse-drawn wagon and got their picture taken at the photo booth to remember this great day."

The festival is run solely by volunteers. All of the 52 food and craft vendors said they did very well.

Josh Fr, the Kettlecorn Guy at the Sweet Country Kettlecorn, sold over 150 pounds of popcorn and made over 300 lemonades. He played music until the live music started up in the afternoon.

"We love McCloud. We come to almost every event they have. McCloud events are our busiest outside of county fairs," he said.

McCloud's own band called Monkey Lash opened for Tempest, who played into the late afternoon. Some people say they made the trip to McCloud just to enjoy the great bands.

"I love the community spirit and all the vendors and artists. The small-town feel and all the old historic buildings really make this event something out of a movie. It is so different from anything else. It has something for everyone, young and old," Nancy Saeteurn of Cottonwood said.

The proceeds from the event go to support local businesses and the operations of the McCloud Chamber of Commerce, which is a fully self-funded and self-sustaining nonprofit.