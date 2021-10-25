Dunsmuir to begin search for new city manager

Shareen Strauss

Special to the Mount Shasta Herald

The Dunsmuir City Council voted to create an ad-hoc committee to search for the next city manager.

The council praised Todd Juhasz, who lasted two years as the city manager and is moving on to work in Mount Shasta.

He will be replaced in the interim by Jefferson Spencer.

Juhasz said at his last council meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21:

"The city staff here is top-notch. I'm not fully sure this is the right move (to become the city manager of Mount Shasta). I've worked hard to get us on the right track. I care about this community and want to see it succeed. I am glad that I had 3 weeks to work with interim City Manager Jeff Spencer."

The members of the ad-hoc committee will include Mayor Matthew Bryan and Council Member Juliana Lucchesi.

In other business last week, the council:

Addressed an ordinance related to buildings that are vacant and in disrepair. Dunsmuir has 11 commercial and 12 residential sites that fall under the ordinance's guidelines. The city sent the building owners warning letters instructing them to show progress, sell or prepare for fines, which would be added to their tax bill at the end of the year.

The council's ordinance on distressed buildings follows the city of Weed, which is a year ahead in this process.

During public comment, Dunsmuir resident Roger Titus said that there are homeless people living in The House of Glass that is up the block from his home. This condemned building with boarded-up windows has a pool with an accumulation of trash in it. Now, it also has a portable generator and fuel tank on the property.

Resident Tim Holt spoke in support of the ordinance saying it is a health and safety concern.

Although the ordinance went into effect a year ago, the city did not enforce it during the 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic.

Voted to maintain flexibility in scheduling virtual public meetings to conduct city business due to the rise in COVID cases. City leaders would have to reassess every 30 days whether to keep virtual meetings or return to in-person meetings. The city uses Zoom to hold public meetings.

Held a public hearing on proposed water and sewer rate increases for the next five years. Fees will go up after not enough residents returned protest ballots to reject the fee increases.

The new fee schedule will be in effect from Nov. 1 to Nov. 1, 2026, according to a city staff report.

Sewer rates, which are at $54 per residential unit, would increase to $59 in November 2022, $67 in 2023, $72 in 2024, $75 in 2025 and $77 in 2026.

The monthly service for water in up to five units, which is $40, would increase to $42 in November 2022, $44.52 in 2023, $47.19 in 2024, $48.61 in 2025 and $50.07 in 2026.

Held a public hearing to consider a new fee schedule for various city services. The council set their intent to approve the new fees and is scheduled to vote on the proposal a second time before the new schedule takes effect 60 days after the council's vote.

Due to the passage of time and an increase in costs since the adoption

of the new planning fees, city leaders were concerned Dunsmuir is not adequately recovering its costs. The Dunsmuir City Planner Ricco Tinsman explained the updated fee study.

The study looked at the cost of services and estimated that based on the adopted fee schedule, cost recovery averages less than 48%. To fix this, the study recommends that the city establish fee deposits that are set just slightly below estimated costs to acquire grants and loans.

Tinsman recommended specific language for inclusion on the fee schedule and in city code.