Mt. Shasta Ski Park counting on more snow and enough employees to work there

Early snowfall at Mt. Shasta Ski Park brings hope for a bountiful winter season, but the challenge may not be getting enough snow but finding enough workers to fill the 300 jobs there.

Snow that fell in late October at the upper elevations wasn't enough for the park to open. It was more of a tease for skiers and snowboarders who long for the opening-day powder.

"Any time we get weather like this, it's a good sign, especially the way it's been lately," said Jim Mullins, Mt. Shasta Ski Park's general manager.

The park did see several inches of snow in mid-October, and what fell at the park soon melted.

"The ground has to get cold for the snow to stay," Mullins said.

Rainfall has helped to fill the park's pond so it has water for its snow-making system when the temperatures drop.

Elsewhere, several Sierra Nevada ski resorts moved up their opening days to Oct. 29 after heavy snow fell there. Weather permitting, Mt. Shasta Ski Resort is shooting for a mid-December opening, Mullins said.

Finding enough workers a test

Mullins is hoping to have 300 jobs filled at the park, but might face an employee shortage like other industries have seen both locally and nationwide.

"That's the big thing for us — it's everywhere right now — is getting the employees," he said.

The ski park is holding a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Sportsmen's Den, 100 Chestnut St., in Mount Shasta. Prospective employees can also apply online.

To be competitive, the park has raised its minimum wage to $16 an hour for entry-level positions and is offering a range of job perks with the promise of "rad employees to work with."

Mullins said last year at the height of the pandemic, the park ran a shallow crew but still had a "huge year."

What happens if the park can't find enough people this season? "Then we're all lift operators," Mullins said with a laugh.

Housing another challenge

One of the drawbacks for workers is housing. Mullins said there's fewer rental houses where he lives in McCloud.

People who've owned rental homes in McCloud are deciding to sell because it's a seller's market with home prices escalating.

"That's kind of a quandary we have here — a lack of housing. There's a big demand for homes from people that are relocating up here because they can telecommute and work from home right now," Mullins said.

What's more, Mullins said there's already a shortage of residents 20 to 40 years old in Siskiyou County. "It's just hard getting that group of people on board," he said.

Mullins also is working on making transportation easier for the park's employees.

Park benefits area economy

A successful skiing and snowboarding season buoys the economy of the whole region.

Mullins, who's also the former CEO and executive director of the Mount Shasta Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, said the ski park drives the economy all around the mountain, including Mount Shasta, Weed and Dunsmuir. Ski park visitors fill the hotels, motels and restaurants.

"It creates that vibe up here for success," Mullins said. "The trickle-down effect is huge."

Sports gear shops like The Fifth Season and Sportsmen's Den also benefit from skiers and snowboarders who rent and buy equipment there.

Sportsmen's Den manager Nick Ciaramella was encouraged by the late October storm when snow fell at the 7,000-foot level.

"It was a little more of a dusting — maybe 16 inches, but not enough to get the ski park open yet or even to take boards up on the mountain," Ciaramella said.

He said business last year during the COVID-19 restrictions was one of the biggest years the Sportsmen's Den has experienced in terms of rentals because people were getting out and traveling.

"I guess people were trying to get outside instead of being locked up," Ciaramella said.

Higher up on Mt. Shasta, backcountry visitors were able to ski at Bunny Flat following the late October storm, said Nate DeTomasi, back shop manager for the Fifth Season in Mount Shasta.

The early snow has skiers and snowboarders looking forward to more.

"It's getting people very excited," DeTomasi said. "People are just hungry for it. It's a good start and we hope it's going to be consistent," he said.

