Siskiyou County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 43% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Siskiyou County has administered more than 40,456 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Oct. 25, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

That's up very slightly by 0.93% from the previous week's tally of 40,083 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Siskiyou County, 43% of people living in Siskiyou County are fully vaccinated as of Oct. 25. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

California reported 4,855,616 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.62% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in California as of Oct. 25 are Marin County (78%), San Francisco County (77%), Santa Clara County (76%), San Mateo County (74%) and Contra Costa County (74%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Siskiyou County as of Oct. 25:

How many people in Siskiyou County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

49% of people in Siskiyou County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 21,322 people

43% of people in Siskiyou County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 18,769 people

How many people in California have been vaccinated so far?

75% of people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 29,239,773 people

61% of people in California are fully vaccinated, for a total of 24,045,250 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.