Mud buildup from melting Mt. Shasta glacier threatens McCloud water source

Shareen Strauss

Special to the Mount Shasta Herald

The McCloud Community Services District Board held an emergency meeting last Friday morning to address the 'mud event' that has been causing flooding and is now threatening the town's water source.

Since June, Mud Creek has been flooding and causing mud build up due to the rapid melting of one of the glaciers on Mt. Shasta.

Last month, McCloud General Manager Amos McAbier contracted an excavator to dig out the buildup of mud from the creek bed that is now threatening the main pipe line that crosses the creek supplying the town with two-thirds of its water.

During the heavy rains on Oct. 22, there was another mud event about 1½ miles above the main pipeline, breaching the vents of the Mud Creek drainage and taking a new path that comes down to the Lower Elk Springs housing area, which is one of the three artisan springs that supplies McCloud its water.

According to McAbier, it has washed out parts of the road leading to the spring house and has filled in the Mud Creek channel, endangering the pipeline and spring house.

"It is more serious than we thought. The channel keeps on changing. Our spring source and infrastructure is also threatened by the mudflow," says McAbier. "The impact of Mud Creek has already closed Pilgrim Creek Road and can possibly come into town."

Officials contacted the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services, the county Roads Department and the California Department of Transportation to help.

McAbier met with personnel from the U.S. Forest Service and Hancock Forestry Property Management, which owns the surrounding property. County Supervisor Brandon Criss and the office of state Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, were also notified.

Financial Officer Mike Quinn is working on getting reimbursement and funding from OES. It is unknown at this time of the associated cost or how MCSD will pay to correct the problem with limited reserves.

Suggestions from the community included seeing if town leaders can declare an emergency or contact Federal Emergency Management Agency or the Hearst Corp., which assisted in 2012 when the Bagley Fire burned through 46,000 acres and threatened the community. Agencies use emergency declarations to secure state and federal funding and deploy resources.

The MCSD has been securing grants to replace the spring house with a cement vault to protect it from events such as the one the town is seeing.