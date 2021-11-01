What McCloud business leaders learned about Mt. Shasta Ski Park, program to keep young people in town

Shareen Strauss

Special to the Mount Shasta Herald

McCloud business owners gathered at the historic McCloud River Inn the night of Oct. 27 to support the McCloud Chamber of Commerce at its annual meeting and learn more about their community.

After the fiscal hardship brought on by the cancellation of events due to COVID-19 taking hold in March 2020, the Chamber entered 2021 in dire financial condition. And, with continued health safety regulations from the county and state to stem the spread of the virus and new strains, it is as if every event so far this year is up in the air until the last minute.

Guest speakers included Siskiyou County Supervisor Brandon Criss, McCloud Fire Department representatives and Jim Mullins, general manager of the Mt. Shasta Ski Park.

Social services, workforce updates

Criss talked about a future program for housing permits that will help address McCloud's housing shortage. Another program called "Siskiyou Works" connects high school students to local jobs through their studies. The idea is to keep young people from leaving their small towns by creating a pathway for them to have jobs straight out of high school while sustaining their communities' economies.

Criss also talked about helping to bring back a family resource network in McCloud and the 211 information line to help with social services and resources.

McCloud Fire Department update

Firefighter/EMT Cindy Miller and Assistant Chief of Operations Trent Vogus shared how their agency is growing and building a stronger community fire department. There are now enough volunteers to cover the McCloud community, while others in the department can fight wildland fires as well.

Fire Chief Charlie Miller strategically purchased a type-3 fire engine for $100 through surplus. The engine can earn the department $160 an hour helping the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, they said.

Miller also obtained several grants, including:

A $468,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for recruitment, training and staffing the department for the next four years,

A North State Foundation grant for an EKG machine valued at $50,000,

A Jenny Jones Foundation grant to fund an extractor to clean for pathogens off the equipment.

The fire chief also obtained a $30,000 CSA4 ZIB contract, and he is working on creating a seasonal shift assignment and sleeper program.

The advanced life support and basic life support ambulance now has enough staff to cover 100% of the calls for the community. Medical calls make up 96% of the call volume for the department.

Mt. Shasta Ski Park update

Mt. Shasta Ski Park is a big draw for McCloud tourism.

Mullins explained how the ski park has spent over a million dollars this year on upgrades and improvements. The park normally employs 300 people each season. To help combat transportation issues that people may encounter if they are looking for a job, the park is creating a bus route.

The park has five lifts for its 32 runs that averages 275 inches of snow each season. The price of a lift ticket is $64 for non-holiday weekdays, $74 for weekends, and $79 for holidays. This year marks the park's 36th season.

McCloud's many events

The McCloud Chamber is managed predominantly through the work of volunteers and supports local businesses via marketing and collectively through bringing visitors to McCloud's numerous events. This included the Mushroom Farmer's Market, Flea Market, Motor the Mountain Car show, McCloud Mountain Bluegrass Festival, Apple Harvest Festival, St. Patrick's and Halloween Pub Crawls, Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27, Santa at the Museum on Dec. 3, and Winterfest, which takes place the first three weekends in December with each taking on a different theme.

Open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the McCloud Chamber of Commerce's visiting center is at 303 Main St. For more information visit their website at mccloudchamber.com or find them on Facebook.