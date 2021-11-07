Weed's holiday 'Giving Tree' wants kids' names; council considers needs at resource center

Mike Meyer

Special to the Mount Shasta Herald

The Weed City Council received reports about upcoming holiday activities, needs at its resource center and an ongoing local debate over the pandemic and public schools.

Below are the highlights of Thursday's meeting:

Giving Tree

Councilwoman Kim Greene, who also is director of the city's recreation and parks district, reported on plans for the Giving Tree, the gift program for kids.

The holiday tree will be located at the Weed Community Center. Nominations for children and families to receive gifts are being taken until Dec. 4 by rec district, whose office is at the center.

Nomination forms can be picked up at the center or downloaded via the district's Facebook page (Weed Recreation and Parks). Residents can also have them mailed by calling 530-938-4685.

The district will decorate the Giving Tree with cardboard ornaments on which age and size information is written.

Starting Dec. 4, the public can visit the tree to select one or more or ornaments. Gifts should be returned to the center.

Winter Popup

The rec district is also hosting its annual Winter Popup Dec. 4 at the Community Center, Greene reported.

"There will be craft vendors, and independent dealers selling items from companies like Thirty-One Gifts, Pampered Chef, Tupperware. LuLaRoe, doTERRA essential oils, etc," Greene said.

In addition to the and Giving Tree ornaments, the holiday affair will include a gift basket raffle.

Weed resource center

Councilman Ken Palfini reported on a recent meeting of the Siskiyou Community Resource Collaborative, which supports local resource centers around the county, including the Family and Community Resource Center of Weed.

Palfini told the council the local center had "managed to stay open during the pandemic, continuing to provide food and food vouchers, senior lunches, summer camp for youth, parenting classes, help on rental applications and so on."

In a separate interview, he said the nonprofit centers were the place "in every town that meets the challenges of the community.

"They provide a lot of services that keep people off the streets, help with stress levels, help seniors with Medicare forms, find places that might put you up, provide travel vouchers, find welfare services, and help vets. We touch a lot of little things," Palfini said.

The Collaborative raises money for individual resource centers in the county, but Palfini said he hopes the Weed center can secure a base of permanent funding, too.

He mentioned to the council that the Weed resource center could use money that is "unrestricted", which he described later as money for programs that develop out of new situations.

He said the city of Dunsmuir had provided a portion of its CARE Act funds to the local resource center. "I'd like to see some of Weed's CARE Act funding channeled to our center like Dunsmuir did."

Palfini mentioned the possibility that the some of the city's TOT (Transportation Occupancy Tax) money could be directed to the Weed center.

School reunification

Councilman Bob Hall said the reunification of Weed High School with Weed Elementary School has been on the minds of people he has spoken with from the community.

"During the last few weeks, quite a few people have spoken to me on school reunification," Hall reported. "If you want to see it happen, then we (the city council) need to see people come up and tell us. It's not our call, so step up," he said addressing the public on the council meeting television feed.

In an interview, Hall said, "We need somewhat of a unified effort to talk to the council all at the same time. I could tell (other council members), 'I talked to 55 people', and the council is supposed to take my word for that?"

The council decided last month not to approve a resolution that would oblige the Siskiyou County Office of Education to study the effects and costs of removing WHS from the Siskiyou Unified High School District, and joining it with the elementary school in a new district.

Though Hall made the motion at the October council meeting to approve the resolution, it was not seconded. However, the four other council members voiced support for the study but wanted to see more parents involved.

The subject was initiated out of frustration by some parents who wanted their children in the classroom during the pandemic, rather than online at home.