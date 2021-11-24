From delivering babies to offering vitamin boosts, Mount Shasta nurse opens IV lounge

Natalie Rivera wanted to be a nurse since she was in high school.

"I always wanted to work with babies,” said Rivera, a registered nurse at Mt. Shasta Mercy Medical Center's maternity ward.

But on Nov. 10, the 38-year-old took a new career path. She opened her first business, Blissfusion Hydration and Wellness Lounge — located on Mount Shasta Boulevard.

The IV lounge offers intravenous hydration and vitamin infusions and injections.

I wanted to offer the community a health service that supports wellness, not just cures for existing problems, Rivera said. Blissfusion is more about preventative health care.

Services include micronutrient testing, intended to see if a person has a vitamin deficiency and measure the body's vitamin and nutrient absorption. The shop also offers nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide IV (NAD+) therapy, intended to stimulate cell regeneration.

Her treatments are for healthy people as well as those dealing with specific health problems, Rivera said. “Most people think IV therapy (is) for an intervention, when someone is ill or dehydrated. (Blissfusion therapies are also for) overall health and wellness.”

Clientele range in age from their early 20s to 70s.

“I’ve had the pleasure of caring for many members of the community in the hospital, (and) now in my lounge,” Rivera said.

While unique to the Mount Shasta area, IV lounges are more common in large urban areas, she said.

Locations of other Northern California IV lounges include Redding, Chico, Santa Rosa, Napa, the Sacramento region and the Bay Area, according to business indexes. In Oregon, IV lounges are scattered north of Ashland to Eugene and Portland.

Rivera grew up in Siskiyou County, graduating from McCloud High School in 2002.

"(In high school) I went to work on the night shift with my mom, Penney Casperson — a nurse at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka," she said.

Rivera graduated from College of the Siskiyous, first as a licensed vocational nurse in 2010, then as an RN in 2017. A year later she finished a bachelor’s degree in nursing in Grand Canyon University's online program.

She still works at the hospital part-time, but working for herself is a blast, too, Rivera said. “It’s so much fun. I don’t feel like it’s work at all.”

Blissfusion is open by appointment at 1190 S. Mount Shasta Blvd. Walk-ins are welcome, but hours vary.

For more information call 530-859-3050, email info@blissfusionshasta.com or go to bit.ly/3rm74LV. To see Blissfusion on Facebook go to bit.ly/2Zo2hhk.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.