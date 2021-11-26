Siskiyou County supervisor named California State Association of Counties president

Shareen Strauss

Special to the Mount Shasta Herald

For the first time ever, a Siskiyou County supervisor will become president of the California State Association of Counties.

Ed Valenzuela, who is serving his fourth term as county supervisor for District 2, will be sworn in as the association's president on Thursday in Sacramento.

His appointment will give the North State county a stronger and bigger platform at the discussion table on state and national issues. The last time a North State leader served as president of the high-profile state organization was 1984-85, when Stephen Swendiman of Shasta County held the job.

CSAC is a leading voice for the state's 58 counties, helping lobby and shape policy at the state and federal levels. It has three caucuses to represent the needs of rural, urban and suburban counties. Siskiyou is one of 27 counties that participate in the rural caucus.

Valenzuela, who has held the office of CSAC first vice president, represents the rural caucus as its chair. As the association's incoming president, he will serve a year.

He has served on CSAC for eight years, and the association has cited him in the past for providing a "rural county viewpoint on issues ranging from wildfire protections/public safety power shutoffs and economic development to broadband and securing trailers to house the homeless."

He plans to support masks and vaccinations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also is pushing for rural broadband.

In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers agreed on a $262.6 billion spending plan that includes a $6 billion project for broadband infrastructure.

"I want to make sure Siskiyou County gets its share," Valenzuela said. "This is the first opportunity to shine a light on Siskiyou County and to have meetings with the governor."

Supervisor Ed Valenzuela can be emailed at evalenzuela@co.siskiyou.ca.us.