What's new in downtown Mount Shasta? 2 artists open shops selling wearable art

A graphic designer and jewelry artist opened their studio shops around the corner from each other this autumn in downtown Mount Shasta.

Mica Thomas-Meneke of Dunsmuir and his wife and business partner Autumn Dyke plan to open the doors to MTM Heavy Metals Fine Jewelry on Wednesday.

In late September, Zach Schneeman of Mount Shasta expanded his online printing business to include a brick-and-mortar shop called Sundial Prints Studio.

Both shops will sell other artists’ work as well as their own, they said.

Design studio makes eco-friendly wearable art

Schneeman, 37, opened Sundial Prints Studio at 107 E. Alma St.

He plans to eventually turn his eco-friendly screenprint and retail store into an art collective for other artists to sell wearable art, he said.

For now, Sundial offers custom graphic design, contracting some work out to other North State designers, painters and artists, Schneeman said. He does custom silk screen printing and sells clothing, art and wardrobe accessories. "We're trying to have a little bit of everything, all handmade from local designers (and) artists."

So far, most of his work is from businesses wanting promotional wholesale printing, he said. He prints his artwork on hats, shirts, hoodies, shoes, skateboards and other products. Surfaces include organic cotton, hemp and bamboo fabrics, but if he can print on a surface, he will, he said. “(Anyone) looking to make a funny shirt, I’m the guy.”

Customers can watch Schneeman operate the printing press on the shop floor.

Schneeman's plans in the near future are to expand services to include custom embroidery.

He's passionate about designing wearable art, Schneeman said. “I’ve always wanted to be a clothing designer, and this is a really good first step.”

He tentatively plans a holiday open house around the Dec. 10 or 11, he said.

For more information, call 530-925-9213 or see Sundial Prints Studio on Facebook at bit.ly/3oX06di or on Etsy at etsy.com/shop/sundialprints. See Schneeman’s creations on Instagram at instagram.com/sundialprints.

Former heavy metal musician creates edgy metal art

Not too far from Schneeman’s studio, Dyke and Thomas-Meneke, 43, sells custom metal jewelry at 510 N. Mount Shasta Blvd.

His work combines traditional jewelry styles “with a more edgy feel,” Thomas-Meneke said.

The shop features gold and silver pieces, many with precious or non-precious stones.

The shop also sells items made by other jewelry designers — some from other parts of the North State, but most are Thomas-Meneke's original artwork.

His styles range from traditional to “something different, something darker and more edgy,” he said. “I’d like to think we’re broadening what’s considered fine jewelry. I love to work with perfect flawless stones and gold, but also imperfect stones and oxidized silver — and a combination of the two.”

The studio shop’s name, MTM Heavy Metals Fine Jewelry, ties it to Thomas-Meneke’s “former life” as a heavy metal musician.

“I love that I get to create art for a living,” he said. “And I’m glad I get to do this side-by-side with my best friend and wife Autumn.”

Thomas-Meneke does custom pieces, too.

For more information call 530-918-4154 or email mtmfinejewelry@gmail.com. MTM Heavy Metals Fine Jewelry is on Facebook at facebook.com/MTMFineJewelry.

