Siskiyou County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 45% of residents fully vaccinated

Siskiyou County has administered more than 45,838 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Nov. 29, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

That's up 1.1% from the previous week's tally of 45,340 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Siskiyou County, 45% of people living in Siskiyou County are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 29. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

California reported 5,078,594 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.58% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in California as of Nov. 29 are Marin County (79%), San Francisco County (78%), Santa Clara County (78%), Contra Costa County (76%) and San Mateo County (76%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Siskiyou County as of Nov. 29:

How many people in Siskiyou County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

51% of people in Siskiyou County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 22,160 people.

45% of people in Siskiyou County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 19,464 people.

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in California have been vaccinated so far?

80% of people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 31,128,095 people.

64% of people in California are fully vaccinated, for a total of 24,940,240 people.

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.