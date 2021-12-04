Mount Shasta Starbucks opening pushed back to 2022. Here's why

It could be Valentine's Day before a new Starbucks opens in downtown Mount Shasta.

That's because renovations in 2021 on the coffee shop chain's future location went much slower than expected, according to Dickerhoof Properties in Corvallis, Oregon.

The latest timeline has Starbucks opening in mid-February, said Darren Dickerhoof, whose real estate brokerage company owns the Lake Street building and nearby shopping center.

"There's still a ton of work" to be done on the building, Dickerhoof said. "The project has been behind schedule for a while."

Those working on site jokingly said it might have been faster to destroy the building and start from scratch, he said.

Previous timelines had the shop opening in early fall, but structural engineering issues caused delays, Dickerhoof said in October.

The opening was pushed back to late November or December, but construction still wasn't close to completion as of Friday.

The property at 301 W. Lake St., across from Rite Aid, is the former location of KFC and Taco Bell. The building was empty from 2019 until Starbucks rented it in spring 2021.

Outdoor changes planned to the property include:

Removal of some parking spaces to make way for outdoor patio seating, including space for 12-15 outdoor diners to sit at umbrella tables.

Expansions to the drive-thru to allow more cars to line up for orders without blocking access to the shopping center or street access.

At the request of the city, removal of the Sweetgum trees — a species with roots that spread sideways, tearing up sidewalks and streets. They'll be replaced with trees with downward root systems, and an irrigation system installed to water them.

When done, the property will have Starbucks' signature look — a lot of windows and high ceilings — and will accommodate at least 20 diners, Dickerhoof said. "It should look like a brand new building," although it will likely retain its current shape.

Starbucks has locations in Weed, Yreka, Redding and Ashland.

The Mount Shasta location could employ as many as 25 full- and part-time workers, and inject $10,000-$20,000 into the community annually, former City Planner Juliana Lucchesi said last spring.

More:New Starbucks in Mount Shasta under heavy renovations

"If you look at the (Starbucks) in Weed, we will outpace their location because we get more visitors than they do," Lucchesi said last February.

Opening a Starbucks on the property will enhance its look, Dickerhoof said, adding his company has plans to give the shopping mall its own face-lift sometime in the next two years to make it look more like a Craftsman-style building.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.