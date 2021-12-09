Mount Shasta police ask for help ID'ing suspect linked to hardware store theft

Mount Shasta Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say is a suspect in a theft at a hardware store.

The theft took place at 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Solano's DoItBest Alpine Hardware at 128 Morgan Way in Mount Shasta.

The unidentified man was photographed entering the store by security cameras.

This is an active investigation, police said. No further information about the theft is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact the Mount Shasta Police Department at 530-926-7540.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.