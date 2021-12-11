With big storm on the way, Mt. Shasta Ski Park is hopeful to open before Christmas break

With heavy snow expected in the higher elevations this weekend, Mt. Shasta Ski Park is cautiously optimistic that opening day isn't far away.

General Manager Jim Mullins said Friday that 2 to 4 feet of snow is forecast for the ski park over the next several days — enough to open the slopes. The base elevation at the park is 5,500 feet.

"We try to keep our expectations to a minimum; we don't want to get too excited," Mullins said. "But hopefully we can open next weekend, and we'd open next Friday."

Getting the ski park open before Christmas break and through the holidays always provides an economic boost for the region.

"It's huge for the whole economy here in Northern California," Mullins said.

Mullins told me the ski park started making snow Thursday night and that he was sitting down looking at a big pile of man-made snow as he spoke with me on the phone.

"From the weather report, it's looking good for us," he said.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the region starting late Saturday morning.

Snow showers likely after 10 a.m. with the chance for snow at 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible, the National Weather Service said.

Snow is expected to start falling harder Saturday night with up to 10 inches possible.

The ski park opened an expanded bar last season, but seating was limited due to COVID-19. More people will be able to enjoy the bar and lounge this season.

Earlier this year, Mullins said that the park hoped to have 300 jobs filled, but might face an employee shortage like other industries have seen both locally and nationwide.

"We are still hiring. We are looking for good people who want to work weekends, weekdays," Mullins told me. "Our base pay is $16 an hour."

