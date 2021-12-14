Kim Greene voted in as new mayor of Weed

Mike Meyer

Special to Weed Press

Kim Greene was voted in as the new mayor of Weed Thursday night during the monthly meeting of the City Council.

Greene, nominated by Council Member Ken Palfini, won the vote 3-2. Council Member Bob Hall nominated Stacey Green, who received the two votes.

Greene has served two terms as a City Council member. She is also director of the Weed Recreation and Parks District. Greene replaces Susan Tavalero, who served two years as mayor.

Greene said after seven years on the council and in other leadership roles, "I feel ready for the responsibility of mayor."

She said as mayor she wants to see "more residents to become involved in local activities, and wants to promote economic growth and continue the downtown refurbishment."

Following the vote for mayor, Stacey Green was re-elected mayor pro-tempore. Green filled a vacancy on the council, and then was elected to the office in 2014, and again 2018. He continues as mayor pro-tempore for a third year.