Mount Shasta's public signs could get makeover

Visitors coming to Mount Shasta for a Starbucks coffee could see new signs pointing them to the town’s recreation spots by next year.

The Mount Shasta City Council voted to apply for grants — including a California Department of Transportation grant — to fund new signs pointing to city sites, parks and trails.

Here are four questions answered about new signage proposed by the city council:

What's wrong with the old signs?

The project would include replacing old worn out signs already around town as well as adding new ones, City Manager Todd Juhasz said.

Some of the town's current signage is “lookin’ pretty old,” City Planner Teresa Spade said in a presentation to the council on Monday, Jan. 10.

There are also important public landmarks with no signage, she said. These include Mount Shasta City Hall, the post office and some hiking trails.

Because signs look shabby and they’re different sizes and colors, they blend into the background, Spade and Juhasz said. New signs would be more visible.

How will new signs look?

The signs would be uniform in style and color, making them easier to spot, Spade and Juhasz said.

Where would the city place the signs?

The idea to create new signs bloomed from public suggestion the council place them near the site of the future Starbucks. That might encourage guests to remain in town for a few hours and visit local sites — not just grab a latte and head back out onto Interstate 5.

New signs could also be positioned around town so they’re visible to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, Spade said.

When will the signs be up?

Should grant money come through, new signs could go up as early as the summer 2023 tourist season, Juhasz said.

When is Starbucks opening?

As of December, plans to open the Starbucks at 301 W. Lake St. were pushed back to next February, possibly around Valentine's Day, according to Dickerhoof Properties in Corvallis, Oregon.

Once open, the coffee house could bring in $10,000-$20,000 per year, former City Planner Juliana Lucchesi said last spring.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.