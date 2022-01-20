Mt. Shasta Ski Park closes some services, may limit capacity due to COVID-19 spread

Mt. Shasta Ski Park says it might have to limit the number of guests due to high COVID-19 case numbers and the fast spread of the omicron variant.

If the ski park gets too crowded any day this winter, the park will only admit season-pass holders and guests with pre-purchased ticket receipts, the park announced.

The park's staff expects large crowds for the Jan. 22-23 weekend — the height of ski season.

"Due to the COVID omicron variant, we're closing some indoor operations and reducing the number of people in the lodge," said Jim Mullins, the park's general manager.

With outbreak in the North State high, it's important to remain vigilant, he said.

"We're doing our best to mitigate COVID exposure in our building — and to keep staff and guests safe," Mullins said.

Should crowds pack the park this weekend, filling up parking areas, staff will begin screening vehicles on the ski park highway. Guests with season passes or with proof of pre-purchased tickets will be allowed entry.

Even at the height of ski season, that's unlikely to happen. This year, the park added two new parking lots, both on the north side near the lodge, below other lots.

"The lots tier up," Mullins said. That allows for more people to park and for staff to easily see if crowds get too large.

Mullins still recommends weekend guests come early to make sure they get a parking spot.

A park announcement cautioned park roads and the base area could become crowded, especially if staff members begin screening vehicles. It asked that guests be patient.

Here's what's open at the ski park

Here is what's open:

The Coyote Grill (indoors)

Mud Creek Coffee (indoors)

Outside patios and the bar

Most outdoor food venues

Capacity at all sites are limited. Everyone entering indoor facilities must wear a mask correctly.

The lodge is closed for guest seating.

For more information go to www.skipark.com.

