Mount Shasta names restaurateur, real estate agent to Downtown Enhancement Advisory Committee

Ashley Hagge looks forward to middle age.

“I can't wait to get older, when no one can tell me not to complain about things,” she said.

At 31, the Mount Shasta woman already racked up a long résumé. She’s a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Mountain Gate Properties, manages Mike and Tony's restaurant and co-owns Monte Bianco Inn with her partner restaurateur Gino Fiorucci. She’s also “playing around” with an interior design business after remodeling Mike and Tony's.

Then there's her latest venture into politics.

In a special meeting on Jan. 10, the Mount Shasta City Council appointed Hagge — pronounced HAY-gee — to the Downtown Enhancement Advisory Committee.

Those on the committee need a solid understanding of the town's downtown workings and culture, Mount Shasta Mayor Jeffrey Collings said. "You want someone who actually knows what's going on. She does."

Hagge's lifelong philosophy is, if something doesn't work, fix it, she said. While some people say they want nothing to do with government, they have to deal with it eventually. "Otherwise how do you expect things to change?"

Hagge credits eclectic conversations with business owners, residents and tourists at Mike & Tony's for her understanding of the downtown scene. Some of the country's best ideas came out of conversations in bars or pubs, she said.

Those experiences also helped shape Hagge's vision for Mount Shasta: One that includes expanding the downtown area's borders.

Many Mount Shasta business owners who consider themselves part of downtown aren't actually in that district, which stretches from Chestnut and North Mount Shasta Boulevard to Alma, she said. "By expanding it, we not only make Mount Shasta a little bit better, we can also get some more members on the Downtown Enhancement Advisory Committee that otherwise couldn't participate."

Other projects on the committee's to-do list include:

Wraps for power boxes that feature work by a local artists

A program to raise money for local business owners to help update their facades

Adding bike racks, lights, trash and recycling bins

"Our biggest goal is to make Mount Shasta's downtown a place for tourists and locals alike to get out, walk around and explore," Hagge said.

She's always been interested in politics, she said. "When I was little I wanted to be the first woman president."

Hagge was born and raised in Dunsmuir and attended Mount Shasta High School.

She then went to Chico State University on a full scholarship, where she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and in fine arts with a specialty in interior architecture and design.

"I became fascinated with urban planning — by how spaces can influence our thinking and actions," Hagge said. "It's the idea that I can create something where people just feel good to be there that really drew me into local government."

After university, Hagge moved back to Siskiyou County to be close to her family and Fiorucci. "Plus we have the best water in the world," she said. "It's hard to pass up a place that has clean drinking water and good fresh air."

To hear an audio recording of the special City Council meeting, including Hagge's interview, go to https://ibm.co/3ImbNCm.

