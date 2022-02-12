Mount Shasta's new police chief makes community policing a priority

Mount Shasta started 2022 with a new police chief whose goal is to create a deeper connection between the police department and the community.

Police Chief Robert Gibson was promoted in late December after a 20-year career with the department that took him from rookie patrol officer to sergeant to the top job.

“We’re continuing the ‘community first’ approach to policing,” Gibson said of his 2022 plans. “If you lock your keys in your car in Mount Shasta, an officer will come unlock it for you for free.” If someone is at a bar in town and they imbibe, we’ll give them a ride home.

Gibson's officers also interact directly with people while on foot patrols — usually one to two patrols per shift. They walk areas around schools and through parks including Mount Shasta City Park and Sisson Meadow.

The department is reaching out to youth under Gibson’s direction, partnering with the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) Program and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Shasta.

Gibson also plans new training and teaching programs for his officers, he said. “Right now we have a fairly young department experience-wise."

But even the most seasoned officer faces new situations.

Gibson was reminded of the grisly discovery his department made in Oct. 14, 2019, when a man walked into the station and turned himself in for killing his wife and three children.

“He actually brought one of the decedents with him,” Gibson said. “He’d strangled his son in the car. The other three family members were later found dead down in Roseville.”

Shankar Hangud eventually plead guilty and was given three consecutive life sentences on Nov. 10, 2021.

At that time, Gibson already had 30 years of training to deal with the unexpected. But the case shook the community.

Background on Mount Shasta's police chief

Gibson, 49, was born and raised in Yreka.

After he graduated from Yreka High School in 1990, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He found himself stationed a long way from home on the small island of Diego Garcia, a British Indian Ocean Territory.

Joining security forces gave him his first real taste of law enforcement. “They taught me self-discipline and a sense of duty to others,” Gibson said.

Gibson returned home after the Marines in 1992 and joined the California Army National Guard in Mount Shasta. He didn’t have much time to settle back into Siskiyou County before being shipped out again, this time to Europe.

He went to Germany twice to train U.S. forces on their way to Bosnia after the breakup of Yugoslavia.

In the late 1990s, Gibson returned home to Siskiyou County — this time to stay.

From 1998-2002, he fought fires with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in McCloud.

When Gibson joined the Mount Shasta Police Department in June 2002, he started working in tandem with the Siskiyou County Interagency Narcotics Task Force to help reduce drug-related crime in the county.

Last April, Gibson became acting Mount Shasta police chief after medical problems forced former chief Parish Cross to retire.

When he’s not on the job, Gibson enjoys gardening, skiing, hunting and fishing. He and his wife of 22 years, Kitty — a paralegal in Yreka — have three grown children, eight grandchildren and a ninth grandchild on the way.

People who need help for non-emergency situations within Mount Shasta city limits — like locking their keys in their car — can call the police station at 530-926-7540.

