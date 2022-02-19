NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman to visit Dunsmuir High School in March

In March, students at Dunsmuir High School will have the chance to meet an out of this world celebrity.

Former NASA and Space X astronaut Garrett Reisman will visit the school for a private assembly on March 3. His presentation will be "Recent Past and Near Future for the American Space Program."

Meeting a real astronaut is a great opportunity for a generation of students that will likely see colonization of other places in the solar system during their lifetimes, Dunsmuir High School District Superintendent and Principal Raymond Kellar said.

School staff try to give students “outside-the-box” experiences like this one, Kellar said.

Dunsmuir High School students also go on college tours and meet people in STEM and other fields — ones that may seem unattainable to some young people living in rural communities.

It works. About 60%-80% of Dunsmuir High School students achieve some level of post-secondary college or technical school, Kellar said.

That's in step with the state average, which is 70%, according to a 2021 Public Policy Institute of California report.

But the percentage of Dunsmuir students continuing their education after high school dropped off a bit since the COVID-19 pandemic started in spring 2020, Kellar said.

He hopes hearing Reisman talk about his experiences will inspire students to look at their interests as more than just hobbies. “They may think, ‘I could take my interest in space and go to college. I could have a career in aeronautics, or astronomy,’” Kellar said.

Reisman's career is nothing if not inspiring.

He became a mission specialist for NASA in 1998. Ten years later he went on his first non-terrestrial mission when the Space Shuttle Endeavour dropped him off for work aboard the International Space Station. He returned to Earth 95 days later aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery.

His second mission was aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2010, during which he visited the space station again.

During the two missions, Reisman performed three spacewalks and operated the Space Station's robot arm. He also served as flight engineer.

In 2011, Reisman left NASA to work as Director of Space Operations for Elon Musk’s aerospace manufacturing and transportation company Space Exploration Technologies Corporation — also known as Space X. The company launched its first manned commercial space shuttle in 2020.

Reisman, 54, continues to work as the company’s senior advisor. He also teaches astronautical engineering at the University of Southern California.

To learn more about Reisman go to www.garrettreisman.com.

