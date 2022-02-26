Dunsmuir announces plans for wildfire refuges for firefighters, residents

Skip Descant

Special to the Mount Shasta Herald

The city of Dunsmuir is taking steps to identify safety zones for firefighters to shelter in place during a wildfire for the 2022 fire season.

The city’s Disaster Planning Advisory Committee met last Thursday with a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection official to discuss the idea of identifying “temporary refuge areas,” which are generally large open areas set aside as safe zones for firefighting personnel.

“(It's) something we could get on, and have a space to park in the middle of it," Cal Fire battalion chief Larry Turman said. "Then, the flaming front — or whatever is there — can go around us on each side.”

Refuge areas are typically about a football field in size.

A challenge in Dunsmuir is finding a large clear area, given the town’s terrain and compact size. In that case, shutting down Interstate 5 and using it as a refuge might be an option, Turman said.

A temporary refuge area is a space intended to preserve firefighter safety, not a public evacuation zone. Should Dunsmuir, or any community, be threatened by a wildfire, appropriate evacuation orders are issued, which the public is expected to comply with.

However, in the event an evacuation plan is compromised in some way, it’s possible they could become public refuges, Dunsmuir Fire Safe Committee member Lynda Scheben said. “It sounds like communities are also identifying those areas for the public, should the evacuation become compromised or you need a safe zone for the public. I thought we should at least just start talking about this.”

The committee aims to hold a community forum in the coming months to share fire safety, evacuation and other information with the public — to better prepare the small town for the North State fire season, which, if recent years are any measure, will be lengthy and perilous.

Last year, the region burned from June until September as major fires such as the Lava, Antelope, River Complex and Tennant, Haypress and other blazes threatened communities and darkened the air with of smoke and ash for days.

“I’ve just been thinking about fire safety, and wanting to make sure we’re prepared for evacuation,” Scheben said.