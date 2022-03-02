Mount Shasta's new fire chief is longtime veteran of fire protection district

Firefighter Johnathan Duncan has a lot of ground to cover.

For 20 years, he’s helped protect 7,000 people living in a 60-square-mile region in and around Mount Shasta.

On Jan. 24, Duncan, 38, became Mount Shasta’s fire chief.

Duncan joined the Mount Shasta Fire Protection District as a volunteer firefighter in the summer of 2002.

“I’ve been through an exorbitant amount of ‘wild’ situations," he said. "I can’t pinpoint select moments from my career that were more wild than others."

Duncan's future plans for the department include expanding its fire prevention and fuels reduction program in and around Mount Shasta, he said.

He also hopes to attract more firefighters to the department — paid and volunteer.

That's easier said than done, but well worth the effort, according to former Mount Shasta Fire Chief Matt Melo.

Melo retired on Dec. 26, 2021 — a month before Duncan accepted the job. During his tenure as chief, he also worked to increase staffing at the department.

Getting funding for paid positions is difficult enough, Melo said. “Getting volunteers is almost impossible. It’s the training and the time. More or less, you are taking another job you’re not getting paid for.”

That said, the department is as well-staffed as it has probably ever been, said Melo, who was appointed fire chief in 2003.

The department employs six paid staff and up to 15 volunteers, according to Deputy City Clerk Kathy Joyce.

It responds to approximately 1,400 fire and medical emergency calls per year, according to the city's website.

From plumber to firefighter

Duncan was born in Mount Shasta.

His father John Duncan was a plumber. His mother Patty Duncan was a preschool teacher at the Baptist Church.

Duncan attended the College of the Siskiyous fire academy in January 2003, six months after he became a volunteer firefighter.

That’s when he found he had a "passion" for firefighting and decided it was the right career for him, he said.

After graduating, he continued to volunteer as a firefighter while he worked at his father’s occupation, plumbing.

In 2008 he took a job with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for four years before accepting a position as the Mount Shasta Fire Protection District's assistant chief.

When the city and district fire companies merged in 2016, Duncan became the battalion chief for the Mount Shasta Fire Department.

Duncan lives with his wife and two children. He enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, dirt biking — “anything outdoors,” he said.

For more information about the Mount Shasta Fire Department go to the city’s website at mtshastaca.gov/fire or follow its dispatch radio frequency at 151.325 Mhz.

