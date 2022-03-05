Weed man convicted of killing a senior who was missed by neighbors sentenced to prison

A Siskiyou County judge sentenced a 39-year-old man to 55 years to life in prison for the 2019 slaying and elder abuse of a Weed man for whom he had done yardwork and other odd jobs.

Robert Henry Tessmer, also of Weed, will serve a five-year sentence for a prior felony, residential burglary. After, he will serve the remainder of his sentence, which is doubled to 50 years to life due to the prior strike conviction.

The case all started out in late September 2019. Friends and neighbors of Donald Hobrecht, 70, who lived in the Carrick Addition area of Weed, noticed that they had lost contact with him. They reported to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office they hadn't seen or heard from him since Sept. 17 of that year, and Tessmer was living in his house.

Deputies said they went to the home to conduct welfare checks and encountered Tessmer "numerous times" where he was living with his girlfriend.

"Tessmer told the SCSO deputies conflicting and false information about where Hobrecht was and called the SCSO twice impersonating Hobrecht," the DA's office said.

While living in Hobrecht's home, prosecutors said Tessmer drove Hobrecht's vehicles and sold some of the man's belongings.

Deputies were able to search the home after obtaining a search warrant and on Oct. 10, 2019, they discovered Hobrecht's body buried in a shallow grave in the backyard.

That same day, Detective Sgt. James Randall — now the undersheriff — interviewed Tessmer and he confessed to the killing, the DA's office said.

“The role of watchful and caring neighbors played an important role," District Attorney Kirk Andrus said.

Assistant District Attorney Martha Aker, who prosecuted the case, described Hobrecht as unassuming, but his absence was definitely noticed.

Aker said Hobrecht was “a quiet, elderly man who lived alone and kept to himself, and who the killer probably thought would not be missed. But he was missed.”

Judge William Davis presided over the trial, which began in November 2021. A jury on Jan. 7 deliberated about two hours and found Tessmer guilty of first-degree murder and elder abuse.

