Mt. Shasta Ski Park finishing its season after warm, dry winter

After a warm winter with little snow, Mt. Shasta Ski Park will close for the season with a wrap-up party on Saturday.

The 2021-2022 season had its challenges, including a dry winter and pandemic difficulties.

In January — the height of ski season — COVID-19 cases spiked in the North State due to the omicron variant.

Concerns the virus could spread at the ski park prompted park staff to close some indoor operations and reduce the number of people in the lodge, the park's general manager Jim Mullins said in January.

The weather also threw cold water on some outdoor winter recreation in Siskiyou County. Above-freezing daytime temperatures melted snowpack in most areas around Mt. Shasta to less than half their historic averages, according to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

Little or no snow fell in February to replenish what was lost, the Forest Service said.

Calls to the ski park were not returned Wednesday or Thursday, but the park issued an announced it will host several events to close the season on Saturday:

The Phil Holecek Memorial Race — a giant slalom — starts at 9:30 a.m. Registration is required by 6 p.m. Friday. For more information, go to bit.ly/3pRHWLa.

A Saint Patrick's Day dress-up also starts at 9:30 a.m. Guests who arrive in green outfits can win prizes.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Climb Against the Odds" outdoorswoman Linda Chitwood will be fundraising for breast cancer awareness. Guests can buy a raffle ticket to win a season pass to the ski park. For more information, go to bit.ly/3HSjteY.

A rail jam is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It includes men, women and groms categories. Register at the ski park's gazebo between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Awards are at 1:30 p.m. for more information go to bit.ly/3616evg.

From noon to 5:55 p.m. is the Sierra Nevada Tap Takeover party. North State music artists Johnathan Foster and the Sundown Poachers perform a concert until 4 p.m.

For more information, call 530-926-8610 or go to www.skipark.com.

