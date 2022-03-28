In a push to repair California Theatre, Dunsmuir could vote on its future and bypass property owner

An historic theater, woven into Dunsmuir's community identity, is at the center of a debate about the fate of old buildings in southern Siskiyou County.

At issue is whether the city should declare the 96-year-old California Theatre a landmark. The building has fallen into disrepair over the years, supporters say, and designation could help rescue it. They argue it could legally force the property owner to fix up the building while also bolstering future applications for historic preservation grants.

Building owner Mark Juarez did not initiate the most recent proposal. He has said he wants to reopen the theater but does not yet have viable renters.

A concern for one City Council member is Dunsmuir footing the bill for a landmark designation application on a privately-owned property, possibly setting a precedent when it comes to historic buildings.

Councilwoman Julianna Lucchesi said she's concerned supporters are working to "undermine" Juarez. She cast the dissenting vote on Feb. 17, when the council voted 4-1 to refer the issue to the planning commission to hammer out what's needed and cost estimates to submit an application designating the vacant 280-seat theater as a landmark.

The council made the move in response to a petition members received from Dunsmuir Live, a local grassroots group that wants to see the theater renovated and opened.

The matter now goes to the planning commission, Dunsmuir City Councilman Peter Arth said. If the commission gives its OK, the council will make a final decision.

Interim City Manager Blake Michaelson said he doesn't think landmark designation would offer protections for the building that it doesn't already have due to its location in the town's historic district.

Neither does Juarez, who isn't fighting landmark designation, but thinks it won't make a difference.

“I don’t think it’s a good option for the theater,” Juarez said. “On the surface, it looks like they’re trying to open the theater."

But Arth said until the derelict building is given historic landmark status, Juarez is under no obligation by the city to restore it.

Members of Dunsmuir Live presented the council with 444 signatures in favor of landmark status, Arth said. Most were Dunsmuir residents. Others were from Mount Shasta, Weed, Yreka and Redding.

People in Redding understand what Dunsmuir Live is trying to do, Arth said. They did it with the Cascade Theatre.

The Cascade's $6 million renovation through a years-long community-funded campaign followed its purchase by Jefferson Public Radio in 1999. The theater's resurrection kicked off a downtown cultural revitalization that's still in progress and provided a venue for concerts and theatrical productions. The theater opened in August 2004.

Community clashes with owner over theater's future

Those supporting the theater want to see it reopen soon — or at least repair it, said Tim Holt, Dunsmuir Live representative.

Arth said he's not seeing any progress, but Juarez insists repairs are ongoing.

Crews worked for two weeks in October 2021 to get the theater ready for a Halloween movie night, Juarez said — repairing holes in the walls, fixing the bathrooms and painting the interior.

But fixing up the theater to open it at this time — without a client to rent it — isn’t fiscally feasible, Juarez said. People packed the theater at Halloween, but other movie nights cost more than they made. “It costs $240 every time we open the theater. On a good night, we’d sell 10 tickets.”

Juarez said he also lost money renting the property. One party left him holding their utility bill after they stripped the theater of some of its seats, projection equipment and other items.

He doesn't have an exact cost for renovating the theatre, said Juarez, who also owns the Dunsmuir Hotel. That will depend on how future renters plan to use it,

Lucchesi, who said she also wants to see the theater open, acknowledged Juarez's good intentions. "There is a need for dreamers, but he hasn’t accomplished anything for the city yet."

Holt and Sandra Hood, also a Dunsmuir Live member, wrote in a letter to Juarez — shared with the council — he needs to at least bring the vacant building up to code.

“The empty building ordinance is clear: You have to repair it or sell it,” Arth said.

Michaelson wouldn't say if code enforcement officials visited the theater, but said, "The city has taken action according to municipal codes."

Arth said he hopes Juarez will opt to repair the theater without further action from the city.

For his part, Juarez, who also owns the Dunsmuir Hotel, said he's open to working with the city and Dunsmuir Live.

“We want to reopen the theater, we just want to do it right,” Juarez said.

With so much public support for opening the theater, Arth said he hopes to make it a campaign issue this year. Three seats are open on the Dunsmuir City Council in November.

Theater's status could push change throughout county

Should landmark status force historic building owners to make repairs faster, more Siskiyou County properties could follow — several belonging to Juarez.

The California Theater isn't the only property residents want Juarez to fix.

In 2020, the city of Weed filed a notice of abatement for three of Juarez's historic buildings including the Black Butte Saloon.

More:Weed councilors want action to repair shuttered buildings

"We have pages of building and fire code infractions," building inspector John Pemberton said to the Weed City Council on May 14, 2020.

The COVID pandemic slowed repairs, Juarez's attorney Jeff Swanson said.

“I’ve been here seven years,” Councilman Stacey Green said. "There’s been nothing positive as far as the city is concerned for making the buildings habitable."

Theater part of Dunsmuir's identity

The California Theatre's fate is a viscerally charged issue for many Dunsmuir residents.

It holds a significant place in Dunsmuir history, said Holt, a city resident who researched the building's history.

Built by San Francisco architect Carl Werner for the Freemasons and first opened in 1926, it's a late example of Renaissance Revival architecture, he said. The Masons met on the third floor and leased the theater for vaudeville shows and silent movies. From the 1930s until the turn of the century it served as a movie theater. It has been closed for most of the past 20 years.

When Juarez purchased the theater in 2002, he announced plans to restore it as part of a larger downtown revitalization plan, but backers didn’t materialize. The theater fell into disrepair, Dunsmuir Live supporters said.

A few years later, Juarez said he received a $100,000 offer to sell its blade sign to the sign's original owners, the San Jose Theatre. He planned to replace it with a retro-looking blade sign that used a tenth of the energy incandescent lights use. The city council blocked the sale.

“These are 100-year-old buildings," Arth said. "We need to preserve them. Once they're gone, history shows us they’re gone.”

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.