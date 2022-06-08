What we know about 6 people who fell climbing Mt. Shasta, including Oregon guide who died

A series of climbing accidents on Mt. Shasta early this week left one woman dead and five other climbers injured.

All happened above Lake Helen in the Avalanche Gulch area, said Courtney Kreider, Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office public information officer.

Public safety personnel participated in a fourth rescue on Tuesday morning. That climber, too, had to be taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office is asking climbers to stay off the mountain until the U.S. Forest Service evaluates conditions and deems them safe, she said.

"The past two days have shown it's unsafe for anyone attempting to summit the mountain," she said. She noted that on Tuesday rangers helped people down off the mountain.

People who plan to recreate anyway should check conditions with the USFS ranger station. Call 530-926-4511 or visit 204 W Alma St. in Mount Shasta.

Here's what we know about the condition of the five climbers who were rescued and hospitalized.

First incident at 8:35 a.m. Monday

Climbing guide Jillian Webster of Redmond, Oregon, suffered fatal injuries after falling 1,500-2,500 vertical feet.

Webster was guiding a man and woman from Seattle, Washington, Kreider said. The couple were recovering from their injuries at Mercy Medical Center hospitals in Redding and Mount Shasta on Wednesday.

The three climbers were tethered together while ascending the mountain when one of them lost their footing, causing all three to fall. They slid on snow and ice down the mountain, according to the sheriff's office.

Webster was unresponsive after the fall, the sheriff's office reported Tuesday. A nurse climbing nearby administered CPR until a California Highway Patrol helicopter airlifted Webster to Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta where she died from her injuries.

Second incident at 12:31 p.m. on Monday

A man from Sacramento was released from Mercy Medical Center in Redding and was recovering from his injuries on Wednesday morning.

On Monday, a helicopter airlifted him to the Ski Bowl parking area from where he fell on the mountain. He was then transferred to Mercy via air ambulance.

Third incident at 4 p.m. Monday

A California Highway Patrol helicopter flew a woman from Sacramento to the Ski Bowl parking area after she fell.

She was climbing in the same party as the man who fell at 12:31 p.m.

She was transferred to a ground ambulance and checked into the intensive care unit at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta.

She was out of the ICU on Wednesday, but still hospitalized and under observation, Kreider said.

Fourth incident at 11:21 a.m. on Tuesday

A man from Long Beach, who fell while climbing, was recovering at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta on Wednesday morning, Kreider said.

