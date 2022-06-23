Searchers look for missing McCloud man; may have been mountain biking

Search and rescue teams resumed their search Thursday morning for a 66-year-old McCloud man who was reported missing Wednesday after apparently going mountain biking.

The wife of Terry Knight last saw him at their home off McCloud Avenue on Wednesday morning before she went to work, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Knight was preparing to ride his mountain bike and is thought to have left between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews on Wednesday night searched the area where Knight may have been riding. The searchers used 4-wheel drive vehicles and ATVs, and also walked on narrow trails, the sheriff's office said.

"Close friends of Mr. Knight also came out to search and brought his dog, hoping to pick up a scent. Unfortunately, he was not located," the sheriff's office said.

Knight, who has a heart condition, was likely riding a blue Giant Trek mountain bike.

Knight's friends told deputies that he's an experienced bike rider and is familiar with the area.

"He is extremely capable for his age and it is unlikely he would end up lost," the friends told deputies.

Anyone with information on the missing man is asked to call the sheriff's dispatch at (530) 841-2900.

