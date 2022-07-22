Firefighters contain 25-acre Slough Fire burning near I-5 north of Weed

Firefighters contained a brush fire that started Thursday evening in an area next to Interstate 5, about eight miles north of Weed.

The Slough Fire is 100% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The blaze burned 24.98 acres of grassland and juniper trees, Cal Fire information officer Suzi Brady said.

According to Cal Fire, the fire started before 6 p.m. in an area two miles north of the Weed rest area on I-5 near Slough Road.

Firefighters stopped it from spreading before midnight Thursday, Cal Fire said.

They will spend Friday mopping up the area, Brady said. "We'll be checking the fire for (at least) the next three days" to make sure there's no smoke.

The cause of the Slough Fire remains under investigation, she said.

Conditions throughout Siskiyou County are very dry, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in Weed are expected to reach 104 degrees on Thursday and Friday next week.

"We want to remind folks to be extremely cautious," Brady said. Motorists should have their vehicles checked to make sure nothing could spark a fire. Make sure nothing is dragging on the road.

