Mount Shasta sets record during this week's excessive heat warning

If you thought Thursday was unusually hot in Mount Shasta, you were right.

The mercury climbed to an unbearable 105 degrees.

"It broke a record," said Brad Schaff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Medford, Ore.

The previous daily record for July 28 was when it was 102 degrees in 2016, Schaaf said.

Also, Thursday's 105 tied the all-time record for Mount Shasta that was set on Aug. 7, 1981.

Thursday's record-setting day came during an excessive heat warning that was set to expire Saturday night.

The weather service was forecasting a drop of the daytime high temperatures into about the mid-80s next week.

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today.