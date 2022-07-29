Mount Shasta sets record during this week's excessive heat warning

Mike Chapman
Mount Shasta Herald
Sisters Shannon Brown of Portland, Oregon, left, and Sandy Blackhawk of Mount Shasta, right, join Brianna Williams of Portland in the water at Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort outside Mount Shasta on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

If you thought Thursday was unusually hot in Mount Shasta, you were right.

The mercury climbed to an unbearable 105 degrees.

"It broke a record," said Brad Schaff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Medford, Ore.

The previous daily record for July 28 was when it was 102 degrees in 2016, Schaaf said.

Also, Thursday's 105 tied the all-time record for Mount Shasta that was set on Aug. 7, 1981.

Thursday's record-setting day came during an excessive heat warning that was set to expire Saturday night.

The weather service was forecasting a drop of the daytime high temperatures into about the mid-80s next week.

Ruthie Hall of Visalia, left, joins her mother, Leslie Hall of Redding, in cooling off beside the sandy beach at Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort outside Mount Shasta on Thursday, July 28, 2022. They were at the lake when the temperature in Mount Shasta hit a record 105 degrees.

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash.