Out-of-control creek threatens to dry up Siskiyou County town

Flash floods rushing down Mt. Shasta have put an entire town's water supply in jeopardy and could hamper its volunteer fire department should a fire break out.

The potential calamity is playing out in the small Siskiyou County town of McCloud where on the outskirts sits a system of pipes that carry pure spring water to residents' taps and fire hydrants.

Both last Monday and Tuesday, fresh torrents of brown muddy water sent boulders and logs down the aptly named Mud Creek that threatened to wash away an above-ground water pipe.

Snowpack and glaciers on the 14,179-foot volcano appear to be melting faster and flooding the creek, creating a flow as thick as concrete.

Amos McAbier, general manager of the McCloud Community Services District, can point to the source of his problems — Mud Creek way up Mt. Shasta — outside his office window.

He said the fast-flowing debris bumped the fragile 10-inch pipe. As a result, he decided to turn off its connection with one of the town's three springs rather than risk a crack fouling the water supply.

"I don't take chances contaminating the town's water," McAbier said. "I've had to make peace with the fact we're going to lose the pipeline."

"Upper Elk Springs had to be shut off because the rocks, the mud, the trees were hitting (the pipe) and if it breaks and that's online, then it contaminates the whole town. We can't allow that," he said.

Heavy-equipment operators, some of whom recently worked into the middle of the night, had dug out a deeper channel to give 10 to 14 feet of clearance between Mud Creek and the suspended pipeline.

"We've tried our best to try to get room underneath that pipe from the last couple of flows that we've had," McAbier said.

But recent flooding wiped out that work. Now the plan is to use the equipment to build a swale upstream to steer floodwaters, when they come, away from the Lower Elk Spring House so that isn't destroyed.

Water restrictions imposed

With the Upper Elk Spring House offline, the town still was getting water from two other spring houses that send water through pipes to the town's 1.2 million gallon water tank.

After the July 25 mudflows, the services district asked residents to cut back on water use so there would be enough water in reserve for firefighters if they needed it.

Residents were told they can water their lawns and landscape once a week before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. — on Mondays for even-numbered addresses and Thursdays for odd-numbered addresses. The restrictions don't apply to vegetable gardens and fruit trees.

McAbier said its spring house west of Mud Creek is the most dependable. It's providing 1,200 gallons of water a minute, but last August the flow was reduced to 850 gallons per minute.

"We're trying to keep our tank full at all times so just in case there is a fire here in McCloud, we have a chance here of fighting it. We don't want to see the whole town get burned because we're using too much of the very little amount of water we have. We've got to protect it," McAbier said.

Mud Creek always a worry

McCloud went through a similar episode last year with Mud Creek threatening the pipe.

The district spent about $100,000 of its own funds in succeeding to save it. Grant requests secured $4.2 million in funds to one day replace it, but the district can't drop a new, below-ground pipeline with the current flooding emergency. The district still needs to go through the environmental impact process for the replacement.

The elevated pipe that's a flash flood away from being destroyed is a 10-inch line that was installed in the 1950s from World War II surplus, McAbier said.

The district has spent more than $100,000 this time around and is looking for immediate government assistance. McAbier said his big concern is paying for the emergency.

"Who pays for us to keep trying? We're at a point right now to where we don't have the funding to be able to move forward and protect this," he said. "We are asking other state agencies to please step in and help us out."

He said a representative from Assemblywoman Megan Dahle's office visited earlier in the week and he's been in contact with the state's Office of Emergency Services.

The general manager thanks contractor Terry Hitchcock of Hitchcock Construction in McCloud for providing heavy equipment on a moment's notice and outfits from Yreka and McCloud for helping out.

"We're going to do what we can. If we had more money, we could do more," McAbier said.

History of destruction

Two glaciers — the Konwakiton and McCloud — high up a southerly flank of Mt. Shasta have long been the source of intermittent mudflows, according to a Stanford University article from 1930.

McCloud resident Randy Valdini, who volunteered Thursday to hand out the water-use flyers, recalled what his grandfather once told him about massive mudflows that occurred around McCloud in the mid-1920s.

"He told me there's probably Model As and Model Ts buried in that sand. That's how thick that was when that busted loose," he said.

Similar problems occurred last fall when Mud Creek washed staggering amounts of forest debris down the mountain, knocking over trees, flooding roads, overtopping bridges and endangering McCloud's water source once again.

Those same violent deluges are occurring today in pulses down Mud Creek.

"Some people are confused by it. They say, 'Oh, I just drove up there and it didn't look that bad, the creek is running like it normally does.' But they've got to understand whenever it releases that big load of junk, it just flows right down and it's get-the-heck-of-the-way time," McAbier said.

A unique water system

Mike Quinn, finance officer for the services district, said McCloud has a unique water system for the former company mill town. The water coming off Mt. Shasta is so pure it doesn't need to be treated.

"Our springs are tapped underground and it's gravity fed. We have no pumps. We have no chlorination because it's so pure that the water goes into the house right from the springs and you drink it," Quinn said.

The water pressure is created from the storage tank just outside town, which is strong enough for the fire hydrants.

Quinn says the district serves about 800 houses, some of which are Airbnbs or other vacation rentals.

McAbier oversees a work force of about 10 employees but has many duties. On Thursday on his way to look at Mud Creek, he checked on a three-person crew who immediately went to fix a water leak. He also stopped his truck to knock on the door of a home that was watering the lawn past 10 a.m. Thursday.

McAbier said he's been losing sleep trying to find solutions to keep the town supplied with water. Many look up to him, but he can't satisfy everyone's requests.

"People think I'm the mayor here sometimes, 'What are you going to do about my neighbor's yard and all the garbage stacked up in it ... What are you going to do about the bear problem?'"

McAbier is in charge of a district that provides eight services: water, sewer, garbage pickup, snowplowing, parks, the library, street lights and the fire department, which boasts a healthy force of about 30 volunteers.

"I've got one head but many hats," he told a visitor Thursday.

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today.