Clear Fire burns southeast of Mt. Shasta

Crews are on the scene of a small brush fire burning southeast of Mount Shasta in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service reported smoke was visible from the Clear Fire, burning near the 31 Road, an area about a mile southeast of Mount Shasta.

The fire was about one-tenth of an acre Wednesday afternoon, according to the Forest Service.

No further information was available Wednesday evening, the Forest Service said.

