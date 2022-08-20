Mount Shasta's Mercy hospital opens treatment to stroke patients after getting certification

Stroke patients living in Siskiyou County have a new place where they can get specialized emergency care right in Mount Shasta.

As of July, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta is certified as a primary stroke center, meaning it offers some of the most cutting-edge emergency treatments to save people's lives when they have a stroke, Mercy spokesperson Allison Hendrickson said.

As well as having a stroke center in southern Siskiyou County, certification also means the hospital is working with national medical accreditation organization the Joint Commission to track data on strokes, said Mercy's Nurse Manager Barbara Clark.

The center is not separate from the hospital's current facility, Clark said. "While the certification identifies us as a primary stroke center, this actually refers to the entire hospital."

Mercy is the second hospital in Siskiyou County to provide these new medical care services. Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka has been a primary stroke center since 2020, Fairchild's Assistant Administrator Mike Madden said.

A 40-minute drive from Mount Shasta to Yreka could cost precious time — a huge factor in treating someone having a stroke, according to the American Stroke Association. The earlier a person gets treatment, the more brain activity and abilities medical staff may be able to save.

Stroke is the fifth most common cause of death in the county, and the leading cause of disability, according to the American Stroke Association.

Services available at Mercy Mount Shasta's emergency room include CT scans within 10 minutes of a potential stroke patient's arrival, Clark said. "If appropriate, we'll administer clot-busting drugs that can preserve brain function."

Patients admitted to the hospital receive on-site physical, occupational and speech therapy services, and other short-term rehabilitation services, she said. A dietician consultation helps patients who have trouble swallowing.

Mercy also uses a "stroke robot" to connect patients with neurologists working remotely, Clark said.

Stroke patients who need additional medical services — MRIs, surgery to remove a blood clot in the brain (mechanical thrombectomy) or to see a neurologist in person — will need to travel to Yreka, Redding or Medford.

Mercy Mount Shasta usually treats one to two stroke patients per month, Clark said, but 2022 saw an uptick. "We've seen approximately 20 already" in 2022, she said.

