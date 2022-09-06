After the Mill Fire, here’s what schools in Northern California’s Weed are doing

Weed schools plan to reopen this week after the Mill Fire closed their doors since last Friday.

When they reopen, classes will look a little different as their communities deal with fallout from the fire, school officials said.

The fire knocked out power, destroyed surrounding homes and prompted evacuations of students, staff and faculty from Weed, Lake Shastina and surrounding communities

"We had five families directly affected, 25 families indirectly affected as extended family homes were destroyed, and we had 45 displaced students due to the fire," Weed High School Principal Monika Van Baren said. "That (last) number is being reduced as families are being allowed to return to Lake Shastina."

From 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Weed Elementary School "will be open to serve students, but the next few days will not be typical school days," Weed Union School District Superintendent/Principal Jon Ray said in a message to parents posted on social media.

Students aren't required to attend, and teachers won't be focusing on academics, he said. Instead, school officials hope welcoming students back this week will serve other purposes including:

Give kids a safe, child-friendly environment

Care for kids while parents take time to plan what they'll do next

Provide emotional support for students and their families

Feed students breakfast, lunch and supper

The school isn't able to provide special transportation for students of some families that relocated out of the area, Ray said, but he asked that parents call if they need help for their children at 530-938-2715.

Weed High School officials hope to open on Thursday, Van Baren said. That's after Siskiyou County Public Health and the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services checks for possible asbestos issues from burned homes and "certifies we are OK to do so."

On Tuesday, high school staff were still in "initial response mode," Van Baren said. The Office of Emergency Services is still working on getting families temporary housing. Many households are "doubled up" after they took in displaced families.

The high school is located in a red evacuation zone, Van Baren said, but it wasn't damaged by the fire. Power was restored Tuesday afternoon.

The school is doing a needs assessment, she said. They also planned to throw a community barbecue on Tuesday night. "We will have nutrition (meals) available for students the remainder of the week."

Once everyone is back on campus, the high school will also offer counseling and community resource information for students, Van Baren said.

School officials are hopeful getting students back in school will give them stability in a time of upheaval.

"We know where all of our students are, and hope to open doors soon to establish some sense of normalcy for our kiddos," Van Baren said.

"Our kids need us and their friends," Ray said.

College of the Siskiyous closed this week

The College of the Siskiyous' Weed Campus is closed through Friday, the college announced on its website.

The college announced its phone system is down, affecting Weed and Yreka campuses.

The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services opened a cooling center and charging station in parking lot A on the school's Weed campus at 800 College Ave., the college said. They're also providing snacks and clean bathrooms.

For more information and updates go to www.siskiyous.edu.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.