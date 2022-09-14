Two women who died in Mill Fire ID'd; Siskiyou blaze 100% contained

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday named the two women who died in the Mill Fire that tore through Weed and Lake Shastina on Sept. 2.

They are Marilyn Hilliard, 73, and Lorenza Glover, 65, both of Weed.

"Next-of-kin have been notified, and the names of the victims can be released to the public," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The two victims were found at separate locations. There were also three civilian injuries, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has said.

All evacuation orders and warnings for the Mill Fire were lifted as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire has asked residents to be careful in the fire zone because fire and utility crews will be working in Weed and Lake Shastina for a while.

"The area may still be hazardous. While driving to your property, it is important to check for hazards," Cal Fire said.

The Mill Fire was declared 100% contained as of Tuesday morning at 3,935 acres. The blaze destroyed 118 buildings and damaged another 26.

Roseburg Forest Products Co. said last week it's investigating whether the blaze was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill in Weed.

Officials said that while their investigation is ongoing, the wood products company had planned to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund.

Cal Fire has said it's still investigating the fire's cause.

Glover's son has filed a lawsuit in San Francisco County Superior Court alleging the Mill Fire overcame his mother, killing her while she tried to escape the flames, Redding lawyer Russell Reiner has said.

"The fire hit so quickly that she was running out of the house and running to her car. The fire engulfed her (and) she died beside her car," Reiner said.

Glover's son was not ready to talk to reporters about his mother, the attorney said.

Glover's son is one of more than 100 people who are suing Roseburg for losses caused by the blaze. They're suing for personal injuries, or for loss or damage of their homes or other property by the fire.

