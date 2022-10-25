Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead

The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead.

Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper.

“After receiving verification from the Shasta County Coroner's Office, with the next of kin being notified, we are sadly able to publicly confirm the passing of Nicholas Cooper,” police said.

Cooper, 44, was last seen after work on Oct. 4 by a co-worker and supervisor in the McCloud area. Cooper was returning to his Anderson residence, police said.

He was driving a 1999 white Dodge Ram 2500.

