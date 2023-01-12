Meet Mount Shasta's first baby of the year

It's a girl!

Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta announced its first birth in 2023: A dainty young lady who made her earthly debut at 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Kaylynn Elizabeth was born to Alyssa and Austin Winkelhausen of Yreka, weighing in at six pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches long.

Kaylynn is the fourth child in her family.

Her two brothers ― Brantley, five, and Layton, four ― and sister Kingsley, two, dote on the newborn.

"They're obsessed" with the new baby, Alyssa Winkelhausen said of her three older children. "They constantly want to hold her. My daughter comes over to her when she cries and sings to her."

The new addition is a "very calm child. It takes a lot for her to cry unless she's super hungry. she didn't even cry" during her "first shot," said Winkelhausen, a UPS driver.

Being fit and able to lift and move packages around is great when you have multiple toddlers, Winkelhausen said.

Kaylynn distinguished herself as the only night owl in the family long before her birth. While pregnant, "I'd be trying to go to sleep and she'd be jabbing me all night," Winkelhausen said.

The baby's first name is a combination of middle names from Winkelhausen's Happy Camp grandmother, Leona Catherine "Kay" Henderson, now deceased; and her Great Aunt Betty Lynn Crocker, owner of the Pizza House in Happy Camp.

The baby's middle name belongs to Winkelhausen's mother, Elisabeth Marie Laustalot of Yreka.

This one is "Mommy's girl," Winkelhausen said. "The 2-year-old is definitely Daddy's girl."

